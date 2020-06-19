7890 E Spring St Unit 40

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully Remodeled El Dorado Lakes Studio - Located in El Dorado Lakes, a beautiful condominium community consisting of lakes, fountains, pools, spa, and tennis courts, this gorgeous lower level property has just been remodeled. With approximately 500 square feet of living space, this studio apartment is very light, bright, and airy. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen comes with newer granite counters and appliances such as electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The bathroom has been remodeled and includes all new shower, tile floors, and fresh paint. There is a full walk in closet. The property comes with one designated parking space. There is onsite laundry. The gated community includes pools, spas, a club room, tennis courts and many more amenities. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 7890 E. Springs St., # 4-O, Long Beach, CA 90808.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



