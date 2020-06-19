All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 7890 E Spring St Unit 40.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
7890 E Spring St Unit 40
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

7890 E Spring St Unit 40

7890 E Spring St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7890 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90815
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully Remodeled El Dorado Lakes Studio - Located in El Dorado Lakes, a beautiful condominium community consisting of lakes, fountains, pools, spa, and tennis courts, this gorgeous lower level property has just been remodeled. With approximately 500 square feet of living space, this studio apartment is very light, bright, and airy. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen comes with newer granite counters and appliances such as electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The bathroom has been remodeled and includes all new shower, tile floors, and fresh paint. There is a full walk in closet. The property comes with one designated parking space. There is onsite laundry. The gated community includes pools, spas, a club room, tennis courts and many more amenities. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 7890 E. Springs St., # 4-O, Long Beach, CA 90808.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5132598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 have any available units?
7890 E Spring St Unit 40 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 have?
Some of 7890 E Spring St Unit 40's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 currently offering any rent specials?
7890 E Spring St Unit 40 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 is pet friendly.
Does 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 offer parking?
Yes, 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 offers parking.
Does 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 have a pool?
Yes, 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 has a pool.
Does 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 have accessible units?
No, 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 does not have accessible units.
Does 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7890 E Spring St Unit 40 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine