751 Cedar Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

IN-UNIT WASHER AND DRYER! Great location near DTLB and the beach! Spectacular unit with good open floor plan, living room and kitchen in the front and two bedrooms separated by a bathroom in the back. Apartment has high ceilings, is larger then most two bedrooms apartments, this unit is a must see! One car garage and tandem parking available! Entire exterior of building has new video surveillance. *Listed price is the average monthly rent over a 13-month lease with the first month free*



Landlord pays water and trash, all appliances included (in-unit washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven). This unit is pet friendly! extra deposit applies.



RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.



TO VIEW CONDO: Call or text Daniel @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.



TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager.com and/or click application. This is a listing of Casado Real Estate Inc.