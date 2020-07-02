All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 751 Cedar Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
751 Cedar Avenue - 1
Last updated November 9 2019 at 11:25 PM

751 Cedar Avenue - 1

751 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

751 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
IN-UNIT WASHER AND DRYER! Great location near DTLB and the beach! Spectacular unit with good open floor plan, living room and kitchen in the front and two bedrooms separated by a bathroom in the back. Apartment has high ceilings, is larger then most two bedrooms apartments, this unit is a must see! One car garage and tandem parking available! Entire exterior of building has new video surveillance. *Listed price is the average monthly rent over a 13-month lease with the first month free*

Landlord pays water and trash, all appliances included (in-unit washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven). This unit is pet friendly! extra deposit applies.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW CONDO: Call or text Daniel @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.

TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager.com and/or click application. This is a listing of Casado Real Estate Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 have any available units?
751 Cedar Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 751 Cedar Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
751 Cedar Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 Cedar Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine