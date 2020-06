Amenities

on-site laundry garage extra storage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1 DUPLEX UNIT AVAILABLE!! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large laundry room inside of the house. You will love this property with all of its features. The master bedroom has its own separate full bathroom. Tile, laminate floors, and carpet. There is a 2 car garage with additional storage space and a shared back yard. Yard has numerous fruit trees. Property is in a non-busy street. Great location in downtown close to restaurants, shops, entertaining places and much more.