Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12

735 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

735 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Upper 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in downtown Long Beach - Upper 1 bedroom/1 bathroom with refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new windows, vertical blinds, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, microwave, granite counter tops, onsite laundry room, single car garage. Complex is beautifully landscaped with California native plants. Great downtown location.

No smokers! Pets up to 15 lbs ok per HOA rules and regulations. $200 pet deposit. One year lease required, rounded up to the nearest month. No co-signers; applicants must qualify on their own merit.

Contact Laura at 562-682-4499 to schedule a viewing.

Visit our website at www.hamiltonpropertymgmt.com where you can fill out a guest card, apply online, pay rent, and submit maintenance requests.

Square footage is an approximation only not to be relied upon; please self-verify.

(RLNE2663525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 have any available units?
735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 have?
Some of 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 currently offering any rent specials?
735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 is pet friendly.
Does 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 offer parking?
Yes, 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 offers parking.
Does 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 have a pool?
No, 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 does not have a pool.
Does 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 have accessible units?
No, 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
