735 Cedar Avenue Apt 12

Beautiful, Upper 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in downtown Long Beach - Upper 1 bedroom/1 bathroom with refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new windows, vertical blinds, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, microwave, granite counter tops, onsite laundry room, single car garage. Complex is beautifully landscaped with California native plants. Great downtown location.



No smokers! Pets up to 15 lbs ok per HOA rules and regulations. $200 pet deposit. One year lease required, rounded up to the nearest month. No co-signers; applicants must qualify on their own merit.



Contact Laura at 562-682-4499 to schedule a viewing.



Visit our website at www.hamiltonpropertymgmt.com where you can fill out a guest card, apply online, pay rent, and submit maintenance requests.



Square footage is an approximation only not to be relied upon; please self-verify.



(RLNE2663525)