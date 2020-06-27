728 Cherry Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c691fbf08c ---- This unit in located in long beach with the cross streets of 7th and Cherry. Very close to shopping, schools and public transportation. This unit features a spacious living room. On the right you can find the well lit bathroom with a full shower and tub. The first bedroom features carpet throughout and a large closet. The second bedroom has tile throughout. The Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and makes it perfect to dine in. The large kitchen features white cabinets with lots of storage space. only street parking is allowed. Make this your home today! Small Pet Policy: No pets are allowed. Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condominium Year Built: 1957 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Garage / Parking: Street Parking Flooring: TIle and Carpet Balcony: No Yard: No Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*