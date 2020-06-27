All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 728 Cherry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
728 Cherry Ave
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

728 Cherry Ave

728 Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

728 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c691fbf08c ---- This unit in located in long beach with the cross streets of 7th and Cherry. Very close to shopping, schools and public transportation. This unit features a spacious living room. On the right you can find the well lit bathroom with a full shower and tub. The first bedroom features carpet throughout and a large closet. The second bedroom has tile throughout. The Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and makes it perfect to dine in. The large kitchen features white cabinets with lots of storage space. only street parking is allowed. Make this your home today! Small Pet Policy: No pets are allowed. Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condominium Year Built: 1957 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Garage / Parking: Street Parking Flooring: TIle and Carpet Balcony: No Yard: No Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Cherry Ave have any available units?
728 Cherry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Cherry Ave have?
Some of 728 Cherry Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Cherry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
728 Cherry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Cherry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Cherry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 728 Cherry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 728 Cherry Ave offers parking.
Does 728 Cherry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Cherry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Cherry Ave have a pool?
No, 728 Cherry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 728 Cherry Ave have accessible units?
No, 728 Cherry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Cherry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Cherry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine