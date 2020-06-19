Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

725 Magnolia #4 - One Time Rental



ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 725 Magnolia Ave., #4,

(Wilmore Historic District) Cross Streets are 7th Street and Magnolia Ave.,



PROPERTY INFO: 2 Bedroom & 1 Bath, Upper unit, great location near shops, restaurants, minutes from Downtown, Pine/Pike area, includes new carpet, vinyl, fresh paint, new vertical blinds, stove, refrigerator, Dishwasher, wall heater, Balcony, no Co-signer, No Pets, No Sec 8.

1 year lease

2 assigned parking spaces.



This unit is showed by appointment only by Doris (562) 987-3239



RENT: $1495.00 DEPOSIT: $1400.00



(RLNE3563021)