Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

725 Magnolia #4

725 Magnolia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

725 Magnolia Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
725 Magnolia #4 - One Time Rental

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 725 Magnolia Ave., #4,
(Wilmore Historic District) Cross Streets are 7th Street and Magnolia Ave.,

PROPERTY INFO: 2 Bedroom & 1 Bath, Upper unit, great location near shops, restaurants, minutes from Downtown, Pine/Pike area, includes new carpet, vinyl, fresh paint, new vertical blinds, stove, refrigerator, Dishwasher, wall heater, Balcony, no Co-signer, No Pets, No Sec 8.
1 year lease
2 assigned parking spaces.

This unit is showed by appointment only by Doris (562) 987-3239

RENT: $1495.00 DEPOSIT: $1400.00

(RLNE3563021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Magnolia #4 have any available units?
725 Magnolia #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Magnolia #4 have?
Some of 725 Magnolia #4's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Magnolia #4 currently offering any rent specials?
725 Magnolia #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Magnolia #4 pet-friendly?
No, 725 Magnolia #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 725 Magnolia #4 offer parking?
Yes, 725 Magnolia #4 offers parking.
Does 725 Magnolia #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Magnolia #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Magnolia #4 have a pool?
No, 725 Magnolia #4 does not have a pool.
Does 725 Magnolia #4 have accessible units?
No, 725 Magnolia #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Magnolia #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Magnolia #4 has units with dishwashers.
