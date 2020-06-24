725 Coronado Ave unit #111

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL SPECIOUS 2BEDS 1.5 BATH CONDO MUST SEE!!!! - Specious upgraded 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 2 Story Condominium with gated entry & one parking spot. On site laundry and washer & dryer hook ups.



OPEN HOUSE ON THIS SATURDAY 03/23/2019 FROM 2.00PM-4.00PM



Rent $2195.00



Pets are O.K.



No Section 8 vouchers are accepted!



TEXT ONLY Monisha@5627193156



(RLNE4768936)