Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
725 Coronado Ave unit #111
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
725 Coronado Ave unit #111
725 Coronado Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
725 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL SPECIOUS 2BEDS 1.5 BATH CONDO MUST SEE!!!! - Specious upgraded 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 2 Story Condominium with gated entry & one parking spot. On site laundry and washer & dryer hook ups.
OPEN HOUSE ON THIS SATURDAY 03/23/2019 FROM 2.00PM-4.00PM
Rent $2195.00
Pets are O.K.
No Section 8 vouchers are accepted!
TEXT ONLY Monisha@5627193156
(RLNE4768936)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 have any available units?
725 Coronado Ave unit #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 have?
Some of 725 Coronado Ave unit #111's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 currently offering any rent specials?
725 Coronado Ave unit #111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 is pet friendly.
Does 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 offer parking?
Yes, 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 offers parking.
Does 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 have a pool?
No, 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 does not have a pool.
Does 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 have accessible units?
No, 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Coronado Ave unit #111 does not have units with dishwashers.
