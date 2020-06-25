All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:07 PM

7019 E Seaside Walk

7019 Seaside Wk · No Longer Available
Location

7019 Seaside Wk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
wine room
xceptional beach front home with panoramic views of the ocean and the bay. Contemporary finishes include hardwood and travertine floors, granite counters and hardwood cabinetry. The home includes an expansive master bedroom suite, three wood burning fireplaces, three ocean view balconies, two rear entertainment/view decks, a private elevator, a cook's kitchen with Wolfe and Dacor appliances, a dining room, a den or office, and a beach entertainment room with access to the sand.The rear of the main level has a complete 'mother-in-law' unit with a full kitchen, bedroom, bath and living room (bed and bath included in overall count).The lowest level of the home offers a wine room, a second laundry room and a large space that can be used as a media room, work-out studio, crafts room or storage. Three single car garages.

This is an opportunity to live on the sand at the end of the Peninsula in Long Beach. The bay is across the street. Fabulous lifestyle.

For more information call Robin Gray-Hite at (562) 592-2946 or email to: robingh@sevengables.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 E Seaside Walk have any available units?
7019 E Seaside Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7019 E Seaside Walk have?
Some of 7019 E Seaside Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 E Seaside Walk currently offering any rent specials?
7019 E Seaside Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 E Seaside Walk pet-friendly?
No, 7019 E Seaside Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 7019 E Seaside Walk offer parking?
Yes, 7019 E Seaside Walk offers parking.
Does 7019 E Seaside Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 E Seaside Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 E Seaside Walk have a pool?
No, 7019 E Seaside Walk does not have a pool.
Does 7019 E Seaside Walk have accessible units?
No, 7019 E Seaside Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 E Seaside Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 7019 E Seaside Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
