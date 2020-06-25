7019 E Seaside Walk

Amenities

on-site laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters garage elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking garage media room wine room

xceptional beach front home with panoramic views of the ocean and the bay. Contemporary finishes include hardwood and travertine floors, granite counters and hardwood cabinetry. The home includes an expansive master bedroom suite, three wood burning fireplaces, three ocean view balconies, two rear entertainment/view decks, a private elevator, a cook's kitchen with Wolfe and Dacor appliances, a dining room, a den or office, and a beach entertainment room with access to the sand.The rear of the main level has a complete 'mother-in-law' unit with a full kitchen, bedroom, bath and living room (bed and bath included in overall count).The lowest level of the home offers a wine room, a second laundry room and a large space that can be used as a media room, work-out studio, crafts room or storage. Three single car garages.



This is an opportunity to live on the sand at the end of the Peninsula in Long Beach. The bay is across the street. Fabulous lifestyle.



For more information call Robin Gray-Hite at (562) 592-2946 or email to: robingh@sevengables.com.