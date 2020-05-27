All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 69 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
69 Park Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

69 Park Avenue

69 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

69 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Recently upgraded designer contemporary home just steps to the beautiful blue Pacific Ocean in the desirable beach community of Belmont Shore. Light and airy with soaring vaulted ceilings and sky windows in both levels of this two story home. Remodeled state of the arts kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms. Large master suite with dramatic sky window. Large walk in closet with for all your clothes and more. Spa style bathroom w/oversized walk in shower and separate tub. Jack and Jill double sinks. Garage plus a parking pad for two additional cars. Additional covered space for kayaks, bikes, surf boards & more. Convenient Laundry room off the kitchen. Front porch and a deck on the second floor to relax and enjoy the soothing ocean breezes. Easy care Laminate wood floors throughout. Walk to fine dinning, great shopping and entertainment on 2nd Street, Belmont Shore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Park Avenue have any available units?
69 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Park Avenue have?
Some of 69 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
69 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 69 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 69 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 69 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 69 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 69 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 69 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 69 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine