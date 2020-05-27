69 Park Avenue

Amenities

Recently upgraded designer contemporary home just steps to the beautiful blue Pacific Ocean in the desirable beach community of Belmont Shore. Light and airy with soaring vaulted ceilings and sky windows in both levels of this two story home. Remodeled state of the arts kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms. Large master suite with dramatic sky window. Large walk in closet with for all your clothes and more. Spa style bathroom w/oversized walk in shower and separate tub. Jack and Jill double sinks. Garage plus a parking pad for two additional cars. Additional covered space for kayaks, bikes, surf boards & more. Convenient Laundry room off the kitchen. Front porch and a deck on the second floor to relax and enjoy the soothing ocean breezes. Easy care Laminate wood floors throughout. Walk to fine dinning, great shopping and entertainment on 2nd Street, Belmont Shore.