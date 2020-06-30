All apartments in Long Beach
6821 E 9th Street
6821 E 9th Street

6821 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6821 East 9th Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
College Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Pool, Spa, Waterfall Patio Home, The house is Light and Bright, There is a large size Living Room and a separate dining area, They both have sliding glass doors to the covered patio area, The covered patio area also has a built-in BBQ and refrigerator for entertaining. The Kitchen has a breakfast-bar counter for additional sitting. There is a built-in cooled 60 bottle wine cabinet, The dining room is spacious and as a built-in 168 bottle wine cabinet. The kitchen has many cabinets for storage, double oven, viking cook-top, built-in sub zero refrigerator large size window by the kitchen sink. The is a fireplace in the living room, There are 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, there are ceiling fans in the rooms, The laundry-room is separate along side the garage area inside. It is a must see..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 E 9th Street have any available units?
6821 E 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 E 9th Street have?
Some of 6821 E 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 E 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6821 E 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 E 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6821 E 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6821 E 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6821 E 9th Street offers parking.
Does 6821 E 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6821 E 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 E 9th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6821 E 9th Street has a pool.
Does 6821 E 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 6821 E 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 E 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6821 E 9th Street has units with dishwashers.

