6821 E 9th Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous Pool, Spa, Waterfall Patio Home, The house is Light and Bright, There is a large size Living Room and a separate dining area, They both have sliding glass doors to the covered patio area, The covered patio area also has a built-in BBQ and refrigerator for entertaining. The Kitchen has a breakfast-bar counter for additional sitting. There is a built-in cooled 60 bottle wine cabinet, The dining room is spacious and as a built-in 168 bottle wine cabinet. The kitchen has many cabinets for storage, double oven, viking cook-top, built-in sub zero refrigerator large size window by the kitchen sink. The is a fireplace in the living room, There are 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, there are ceiling fans in the rooms, The laundry-room is separate along side the garage area inside. It is a must see..