All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805

6642 Orange Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6642 Orange Ave, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f11667055 ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/9f11667055/6642-orange-ave-112-long-beach-ca-90805-112-long-beach-ca-90805 Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z8VqwObV5Y Spacious 2 bedroom condo in Long Beach conveniently located just blocks from the 91 freeway. The stacked layout may encourage some exercise, but also allows for larger rooms, more space, and ample balconies, closets and patios! There\'s a formal dining room, a separate laundry area with washer and dryer included, a living room fireplace, a half bath on the main living room/kitchen floor and two master suites on the above floor. The master suites both have their own connected, private full bathrooms. They each have private balconies, large closets, and remote operated ceiling fans. The unit has an oversized 2 car garage, front door porch, linen and coat closets, and central A/C. It is in a small gated complex; these are not apartments! Each condo is individually owned. Easy freeway access: 710 @ Artesia Blvd. or 91 @ Cherry Ave. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $1,849 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: $1,850 upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $3,699 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1,055 PET POLICY: Cats and Small Dogs Only SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Easy freeway access: 710 @ Artesia Blvd. or 91 @ Cherry Ave. FLOORING: tile, carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher, Microwave *Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer are included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1989 ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 have any available units?
6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 have?
Some of 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 currently offering any rent specials?
6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 is pet friendly.
Does 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 offer parking?
Yes, 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 offers parking.
Does 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 have a pool?
No, 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 does not have a pool.
Does 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 have accessible units?
No, 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6642 Orange Ave #112 Long Beach, CA 90805 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine