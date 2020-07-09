Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f11667055 ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/9f11667055/6642-orange-ave-112-long-beach-ca-90805-112-long-beach-ca-90805 Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z8VqwObV5Y Spacious 2 bedroom condo in Long Beach conveniently located just blocks from the 91 freeway. The stacked layout may encourage some exercise, but also allows for larger rooms, more space, and ample balconies, closets and patios! There\'s a formal dining room, a separate laundry area with washer and dryer included, a living room fireplace, a half bath on the main living room/kitchen floor and two master suites on the above floor. The master suites both have their own connected, private full bathrooms. They each have private balconies, large closets, and remote operated ceiling fans. The unit has an oversized 2 car garage, front door porch, linen and coat closets, and central A/C. It is in a small gated complex; these are not apartments! Each condo is individually owned. Easy freeway access: 710 @ Artesia Blvd. or 91 @ Cherry Ave. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $1,849 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: $1,850 upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $3,699 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1,055 PET POLICY: Cats and Small Dogs Only SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Easy freeway access: 710 @ Artesia Blvd. or 91 @ Cherry Ave. FLOORING: tile, carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher, Microwave *Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer are included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1989 ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*