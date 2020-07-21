6626 E. WARDLOW RD

Amenities

Long Beach - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom House - Remodeled Bath & Central Air - Stunning! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the city of Long Beach. The house is approximately 1200 square feet with an office, gorgeously remodeled bathroom, stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, 2 car garage, large rear yard, wood flooring, crown molding, vinyl windows, gorgeous custom finishes, wainscotting, central heating and air conditioning, and laundry hookups. The tenant is responsible for all utilities, but the owner will pay for the gardening service. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer are provided in "as is" condition. The house is conveniently located close to the 405 and 605 freeways in the Plaza, Carson Park, and Rancho Estates neighborhood of Long Beach.



No Pets Allowed



