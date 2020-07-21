All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6626 E. WARDLOW RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6626 E. WARDLOW RD
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

6626 E. WARDLOW RD

6626 East Wardlow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6626 East Wardlow Road, Long Beach, CA 90808
Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Long Beach - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom House - Remodeled Bath & Central Air - Stunning! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the city of Long Beach. The house is approximately 1200 square feet with an office, gorgeously remodeled bathroom, stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, 2 car garage, large rear yard, wood flooring, crown molding, vinyl windows, gorgeous custom finishes, wainscotting, central heating and air conditioning, and laundry hookups. The tenant is responsible for all utilities, but the owner will pay for the gardening service. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer are provided in "as is" condition. The house is conveniently located close to the 405 and 605 freeways in the Plaza, Carson Park, and Rancho Estates neighborhood of Long Beach.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4999474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 E. WARDLOW RD have any available units?
6626 E. WARDLOW RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 E. WARDLOW RD have?
Some of 6626 E. WARDLOW RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 E. WARDLOW RD currently offering any rent specials?
6626 E. WARDLOW RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 E. WARDLOW RD pet-friendly?
No, 6626 E. WARDLOW RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6626 E. WARDLOW RD offer parking?
Yes, 6626 E. WARDLOW RD offers parking.
Does 6626 E. WARDLOW RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6626 E. WARDLOW RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 E. WARDLOW RD have a pool?
No, 6626 E. WARDLOW RD does not have a pool.
Does 6626 E. WARDLOW RD have accessible units?
No, 6626 E. WARDLOW RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 E. WARDLOW RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6626 E. WARDLOW RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine