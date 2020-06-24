635 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated courtyard carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath upper level unit on Coronado Avenue in Long Beach's historic Rose Park South neighborhood has approximately 800 sq feet, fresh paint and carpet plus new, counter tops, cabinets, fixtures, bathroom vanity. Open floor plan with large living room open to dining area and kitchen with updated electric stove, lots of counter space and cabinets. Living room looks out to sunny courtyard. Two good sized bedrooms with large central hall and linen closet. One full bath with tub and shower. Onsite laundry room and property are professionally managed. Water is paid for by the landlord. Walking distance to Long Beach's well known 4th Street Art District shops and cafes. Mann Elementary, Jefferson Leadership Academy Schools, Wilson High School, CSLB are in this area. Long Beach offers a wide variety of education, recreation, entertainment, dining, shopping. Convenient LB location provides easy commuting to everywhere. Street parking.