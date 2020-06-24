All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 635 Coronado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
635 Coronado Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:18 AM

635 Coronado Avenue

635 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

635 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath upper level unit on Coronado Avenue in Long Beach's historic Rose Park South neighborhood has approximately 800 sq feet, fresh paint and carpet plus new, counter tops, cabinets, fixtures, bathroom vanity. Open floor plan with large living room open to dining area and kitchen with updated electric stove, lots of counter space and cabinets. Living room looks out to sunny courtyard. Two good sized bedrooms with large central hall and linen closet. One full bath with tub and shower. Onsite laundry room and property are professionally managed. Water is paid for by the landlord. Walking distance to Long Beach's well known 4th Street Art District shops and cafes. Mann Elementary, Jefferson Leadership Academy Schools, Wilson High School, CSLB are in this area. Long Beach offers a wide variety of education, recreation, entertainment, dining, shopping. Convenient LB location provides easy commuting to everywhere. Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
635 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 635 Coronado Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
635 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 635 Coronado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 635 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
No, 635 Coronado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 635 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Coronado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 635 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 635 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 635 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Coronado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine