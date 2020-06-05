6248 E Vista Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed + BONUS room Single Home in a great neighborhood ! University Park Estate home borders Seal Beach/Belmont Shores *****AVAIL SOONL**** - PLEASE EMAIL ONLY (no phone calls if interested) EMAILS will be replied back to schedule appointments and provide ANY details on this home.



3 bedroom PLUS large bonus back room (4th bedroom) with 3 full size bathrooms, interior laundryroom with washer/dryer.

Large spacious home with lovely front and backyard

NO GARAGE ** Bonus room was converted**

Pets upon approval with addtl dep (cert serv animals ok)



Remodeled, fresh new paint, acoustic ceiling removed, all carpet removed and replaced with faux wood flooring, granite counter tops throughout, new ceiling fans added.

Backyard refurbish with artificial grass

All new light fixtures



This is a great home, nice and spacious and a terrific floor plan with enclosed front yard and large spacious backyard with sheds and much much more.

Garage has been completely converted to a large great room which can be utilized as a bonus room, family room, or an extra large master bedroom. Full bathroom and laundry room attached.



This house features a large living room with fireplace and nice view to the extremely large backyard! Views from the recently remodeled kitchen where you see all the cabinet and storage space and a new electric cook top stove. Double oven also new.

Dining area has a nice bright area with lots of windows and access to the backyard.

There are 3 large bedrooms and the Master restroom has a separate dressing area and vanity space and closet. Master bedroom also provides a sliding glass door for a fresh breeze.

The laundry room comes with the washer and dryer and has lots of shelving with the 3rd full restroom attached.

Central HVAC

Small pet considered with additional deposit

Service animals certified ok

This house will not last long as it in perfect neighborhood and school district.



LRS follows all Fair Housing guidelines and is an equal housing provider.



$3350 rent

$3350 security deposit



Private showings offered to qualified prospects. Qualifications based on credit, rental history and income qualifications



(RLNE5173628)