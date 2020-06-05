All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6248 E Vista Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

6248 E Vista Street

6248 East Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

6248 East Vista Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed + BONUS room Single Home in a great neighborhood ! University Park Estate home borders Seal Beach/Belmont Shores *****AVAIL SOONL**** - PLEASE EMAIL ONLY (no phone calls if interested) EMAILS will be replied back to schedule appointments and provide ANY details on this home.

PLEASE EMAIL ONLY

Stacey@LRSRM.com

Suzi@LRSRM.com

3 bedroom PLUS large bonus back room (4th bedroom) with 3 full size bathrooms, interior laundryroom with washer/dryer.
Large spacious home with lovely front and backyard
NO GARAGE ** Bonus room was converted**
Pets upon approval with addtl dep (cert serv animals ok)

Remodeled, fresh new paint, acoustic ceiling removed, all carpet removed and replaced with faux wood flooring, granite counter tops throughout, new ceiling fans added.
Backyard refurbish with artificial grass
All new light fixtures

This is a great home, nice and spacious and a terrific floor plan with enclosed front yard and large spacious backyard with sheds and much much more.
Garage has been completely converted to a large great room which can be utilized as a bonus room, family room, or an extra large master bedroom. Full bathroom and laundry room attached.

This house features a large living room with fireplace and nice view to the extremely large backyard! Views from the recently remodeled kitchen where you see all the cabinet and storage space and a new electric cook top stove. Double oven also new.
Dining area has a nice bright area with lots of windows and access to the backyard.
There are 3 large bedrooms and the Master restroom has a separate dressing area and vanity space and closet. Master bedroom also provides a sliding glass door for a fresh breeze.
The laundry room comes with the washer and dryer and has lots of shelving with the 3rd full restroom attached.
Central HVAC
Small pet considered with additional deposit
Service animals certified ok
This house will not last long as it in perfect neighborhood and school district.

LRS follows all Fair Housing guidelines and is an equal housing provider.

EMAIL to Stacey@LRSRM.com with all your contact info or Suzi@LRSRM.com

$3350 rent
$3350 security deposit

Private showings offered to qualified prospects. Qualifications based on credit, rental history and income qualifications

(RLNE5173628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 E Vista Street have any available units?
6248 E Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 E Vista Street have?
Some of 6248 E Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 E Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
6248 E Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 E Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6248 E Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 6248 E Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 6248 E Vista Street offers parking.
Does 6248 E Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6248 E Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 E Vista Street have a pool?
No, 6248 E Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 6248 E Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 6248 E Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 E Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6248 E Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
