All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5929 Orange Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5929 Orange Ave
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

5929 Orange Ave

5929 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5929 Orange Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Nice Neighborhood North Long Beach 2 bd 1 bath Home - Welcome, Home! This adorable, bright North Long Beach's comes with a large yard. Entering the home, you would first see the cozy living room, that opens to the lovely dining room. On the right side are the fully renovated bathroom and the two bedrooms which have a lot of natural light. The house has fresh paint and new carpet. A beautiful iron gate opens to the front yard. With a great location near the freeways and walking distance to schools, shops, and restaurants. This is the home that you have been waiting for! Move in ready. visit www.hcmpm.com to schedule appointment today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5590209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 Orange Ave have any available units?
5929 Orange Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 5929 Orange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5929 Orange Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 Orange Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5929 Orange Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5929 Orange Ave offer parking?
No, 5929 Orange Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5929 Orange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5929 Orange Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 Orange Ave have a pool?
No, 5929 Orange Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5929 Orange Ave have accessible units?
No, 5929 Orange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 Orange Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5929 Orange Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5929 Orange Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5929 Orange Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine