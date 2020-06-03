5929 Orange Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Nice Neighborhood North Long Beach 2 bd 1 bath Home - Welcome, Home! This adorable, bright North Long Beach's comes with a large yard. Entering the home, you would first see the cozy living room, that opens to the lovely dining room. On the right side are the fully renovated bathroom and the two bedrooms which have a lot of natural light. The house has fresh paint and new carpet. A beautiful iron gate opens to the front yard. With a great location near the freeways and walking distance to schools, shops, and restaurants. This is the home that you have been waiting for! Move in ready. visit www.hcmpm.com to schedule appointment today.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5590209)