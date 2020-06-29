All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5761 E Corso Di Napoli.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5761 E Corso Di Napoli
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

5761 E Corso Di Napoli

5761 Corso Di Napoli · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5761 Corso Di Napoli, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unique Opportunity to live ON THE WATERFRONT! Stunning home recently renovated and ready for a new tenant. Bring your favorite flip-flops and enjoy the summer in this lovely home.

A Naples Island, Studio apartment for you. 60 feet from to water access. Large common area, large kitchen and generous bathroom. Located at Lido Lane and Virgil Walk. This is a prime location on Naples island walking distance to dining, shopping, summer concerts, the Naples Street Dance,the Christmas Boat Parade, Pancake Breakfast & other island festivities. Available December 7st. 1 year minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5761 E Corso Di Napoli have any available units?
5761 E Corso Di Napoli doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 5761 E Corso Di Napoli currently offering any rent specials?
5761 E Corso Di Napoli is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5761 E Corso Di Napoli pet-friendly?
No, 5761 E Corso Di Napoli is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5761 E Corso Di Napoli offer parking?
No, 5761 E Corso Di Napoli does not offer parking.
Does 5761 E Corso Di Napoli have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5761 E Corso Di Napoli does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5761 E Corso Di Napoli have a pool?
No, 5761 E Corso Di Napoli does not have a pool.
Does 5761 E Corso Di Napoli have accessible units?
No, 5761 E Corso Di Napoli does not have accessible units.
Does 5761 E Corso Di Napoli have units with dishwashers?
No, 5761 E Corso Di Napoli does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5761 E Corso Di Napoli have units with air conditioning?
No, 5761 E Corso Di Napoli does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine