Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5500 Ackerfield #312

5500 Ackerfield Avenue · (562) 494-3805
Location

5500 Ackerfield Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Paramount and South

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5500 Ackerfield #312 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO in Long Beach! - Lovely downstairs 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO minutes from Davenport Park and nearby the Lakewood Mall. Unit features a SEPARATE dining room with a ceiling fan. New carpet and vinyl flooring throughout, fresh paint, new dishwasher, heating and garbage disposal included. Bedroom has a DOUBLE CLOSET. ALL electric unit. One assigned covered parking space comes with the unit, featuring a storage cabinet above the carport. Enjoy the convenience of a laundry facility and pool on-site! Water and trash is paid.

$1,325 Rent
$1,350 Security Deposit (OAC)

FICO SCORE REQUIREMENT- AT LEAST 700
1 Year Lease
No Smoking
No Pets
No Evictions

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

(RLNE5246372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Ackerfield #312 have any available units?
5500 Ackerfield #312 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Ackerfield #312 have?
Some of 5500 Ackerfield #312's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Ackerfield #312 currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Ackerfield #312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Ackerfield #312 pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Ackerfield #312 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5500 Ackerfield #312 offer parking?
Yes, 5500 Ackerfield #312 does offer parking.
Does 5500 Ackerfield #312 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Ackerfield #312 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Ackerfield #312 have a pool?
Yes, 5500 Ackerfield #312 has a pool.
Does 5500 Ackerfield #312 have accessible units?
No, 5500 Ackerfield #312 does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Ackerfield #312 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5500 Ackerfield #312 has units with dishwashers.
