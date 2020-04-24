5500 Ackerfield #312

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO in Long Beach! - Lovely downstairs 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO minutes from Davenport Park and nearby the Lakewood Mall. Unit features a SEPARATE dining room with a ceiling fan. New carpet and vinyl flooring throughout, fresh paint, new dishwasher, heating and garbage disposal included. Bedroom has a DOUBLE CLOSET. ALL electric unit. One assigned covered parking space comes with the unit, featuring a storage cabinet above the carport. Enjoy the convenience of a laundry facility and pool on-site! Water and trash is paid.



$1,325 Rent

$1,350 Security Deposit (OAC)



FICO SCORE REQUIREMENT- AT LEAST 700

1 Year Lease

No Smoking

No Pets

No Evictions



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



