5500 Ackerfield #312

Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO in Long Beach! - Lovely downstairs 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO minutes from Davenport Park and nearby the Lakewood Mall. Unit features a SEPARATE dining room with a ceiling fan. New carpet and vinyl flooring throughout, fresh paint, new dishwasher, heating and garbage disposal included. Bedroom has a DOUBLE CLOSET. ALL electric unit. One assigned covered parking space comes with the unit, featuring a storage cabinet above the carport. Enjoy the convenience of a laundry facility and pool on-site! Water and trash is paid.
$1,325 Rent
$1,350 Security Deposit (OAC)
FICO SCORE REQUIREMENT- AT LEAST 700
1 Year Lease
No Smoking
No Pets
No Evictions
It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207
(RLNE5246372)