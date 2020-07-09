5455 E 28th St

Amenities
Your Beautiful Remodeled 3 bedroom Home is Finally Here! - This beautiful 3 bedroom is truly a dream come true. The huge kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, stove, dishwasher, microwave, beautiful black leather finish granite countertops. The living room offers endless amounts of space, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, fireplace, and a wet bar with additional space for a small fridge. Master bedroom was recently remolded, with black leather granite countertops, double vanity sink, and a huge glass shower. Custom walk-in closet and an additional small closet for extra storage space. Fresh paint throughout the entire house with beautiful crown molding. Two car garage with driveway space. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Book your appointment now! Renters insurance required!
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: Upon approval, $500 per dog; $300 per cat;
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1951
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Stove, dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 2 car garage
Flooring: Tile and hardwood flooring
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE1855033)