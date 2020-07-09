All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

5455 E 28th St

5455 East 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5455 East 28th Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stratford Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your Beautiful Remodeled 3 bedroom Home is Finally Here! - This beautiful 3 bedroom is truly a dream come true. The huge kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, stove, dishwasher, microwave, beautiful black leather finish granite countertops. The living room offers endless amounts of space, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, fireplace, and a wet bar with additional space for a small fridge. Master bedroom was recently remolded, with black leather granite countertops, double vanity sink, and a huge glass shower. Custom walk-in closet and an additional small closet for extra storage space. Fresh paint throughout the entire house with beautiful crown molding. Two car garage with driveway space. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Book your appointment now! Renters insurance required!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: Upon approval, $500 per dog; $300 per cat;
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1951
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Stove, dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 2 car garage
Flooring: Tile and hardwood flooring
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1855033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 E 28th St have any available units?
5455 E 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 E 28th St have?
Some of 5455 E 28th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 E 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
5455 E 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 E 28th St pet-friendly?
No, 5455 E 28th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5455 E 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 5455 E 28th St offers parking.
Does 5455 E 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 E 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 E 28th St have a pool?
No, 5455 E 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 5455 E 28th St have accessible units?
No, 5455 E 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 E 28th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5455 E 28th St has units with dishwashers.

