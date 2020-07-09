5455 E 28th St

Amenities

Your Beautiful Remodeled 3 bedroom Home is Finally Here! - This beautiful 3 bedroom is truly a dream come true. The huge kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, stove, dishwasher, microwave, beautiful black leather finish granite countertops. The living room offers endless amounts of space, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, fireplace, and a wet bar with additional space for a small fridge. Master bedroom was recently remolded, with black leather granite countertops, double vanity sink, and a huge glass shower. Custom walk-in closet and an additional small closet for extra storage space. Fresh paint throughout the entire house with beautiful crown molding. Two car garage with driveway space. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Book your appointment now! Renters insurance required!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Additional Deposit: Upon approval, $500 per dog; $300 per cat;

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: House

Year Built: 1951

Utilities Included: None

Appliances Included: Stove, dishwasher

Garage / Parking: 2 car garage

Flooring: Tile and hardwood flooring

Yard: Front and back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



