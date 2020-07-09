All apartments in Long Beach
521 E Esther St.

521 East Esther Street · No Longer Available
Location

521 East Esther Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e11ab62065 ---- Check out this 2 bed 1.5 bath Single Family Home w/ a converted studio garage in the City Of Long Beach. This home comes equipped with a quaint backyard and walk in closets! Carpet and linoleum through out with fresh paint throughout whole home, this home also includes a heater & A/C. Walking Distance from Poly High School and minutes away from the Wrigley District this home wont last long! Make this your next home-inquire today. $39 Application Fee (non-refundable) $225 Move-in Inspection Fee Criteria -620 Fico Score -3x monthly rent income -2 year work history -No evictions -No criminal history -Positive rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 E Esther St. have any available units?
521 E Esther St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 E Esther St. have?
Some of 521 E Esther St.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 E Esther St. currently offering any rent specials?
521 E Esther St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 E Esther St. pet-friendly?
No, 521 E Esther St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 521 E Esther St. offer parking?
Yes, 521 E Esther St. offers parking.
Does 521 E Esther St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 E Esther St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 E Esther St. have a pool?
No, 521 E Esther St. does not have a pool.
Does 521 E Esther St. have accessible units?
No, 521 E Esther St. does not have accessible units.
Does 521 E Esther St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 E Esther St. does not have units with dishwashers.

