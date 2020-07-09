521 E Esther St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e11ab62065 ---- Check out this 2 bed 1.5 bath Single Family Home w/ a converted studio garage in the City Of Long Beach. This home comes equipped with a quaint backyard and walk in closets! Carpet and linoleum through out with fresh paint throughout whole home, this home also includes a heater & A/C. Walking Distance from Poly High School and minutes away from the Wrigley District this home wont last long! Make this your next home-inquire today. $39 Application Fee (non-refundable) $225 Move-in Inspection Fee Criteria -620 Fico Score -3x monthly rent income -2 year work history -No evictions -No criminal history -Positive rental history