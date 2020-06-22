5050 Linden Ave Unit 88

Amenities
1 Bedroom Condo with Parking in Long Beach - This large 1 bedroom upstairs condo features brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and a stove. Large bedroom has tons of closet space. Bathroom offers a full shower/tub and nice vanity. 1 assigned parking space comes with the unit. Gated Complex has community pool and onsite coin-operated laundry! Sorry no pets allowed. Call us today to schedule a viewing of this unit! (Pictures of the kitchen are coming soon).
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Year Built: 1965
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: 1 assigned parking
Flooring: Carpet, TIle
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4592484)