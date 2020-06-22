All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5050 Linden Ave Unit 88
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5050 Linden Ave Unit 88

5050 Linden Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5050 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90805
Addams

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Condo with Parking in Long Beach - This large 1 bedroom upstairs condo features brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and a stove. Large bedroom has tons of closet space. Bathroom offers a full shower/tub and nice vanity. 1 assigned parking space comes with the unit. Gated Complex has community pool and onsite coin-operated laundry! Sorry no pets allowed. Call us today to schedule a viewing of this unit! (Pictures of the kitchen are coming soon).

Smoking: Non-smoking unit
Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Year Built: 1965
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: 1 assigned parking
Flooring: Carpet, TIle
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 have any available units?
5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 have?
Some of 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 is pet friendly.
Does 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 does offer parking.
Does 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 have a pool?
Yes, 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 has a pool.
Does 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 have accessible units?
No, 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 Linden Ave Unit 88 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine