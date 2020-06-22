5050 Linden Ave Unit 88

Amenities

1 Bedroom Condo with Parking in Long Beach - This large 1 bedroom upstairs condo features brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and a stove. Large bedroom has tons of closet space. Bathroom offers a full shower/tub and nice vanity. 1 assigned parking space comes with the unit. Gated Complex has community pool and onsite coin-operated laundry! Sorry no pets allowed. Call us today to schedule a viewing of this unit! (Pictures of the kitchen are coming soon).



Smoking: Non-smoking unit

Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Condo

Year Built: 1965

Utilities Included: Water

Appliances Included: Stove

Garage / Parking: 1 assigned parking

Flooring: Carpet, TIle

Yard: None

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: $0

Move-Out Fee: $0



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Pets Allowed



