4950 E. Atherton Street

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with Attached Garage - This large condo located at The Fountains in the Traffic Circle Neighborhood comes with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. This home is a split level town home with vaulted ceilings. The formal living room opens to a private patio perfect for your barbecuing.

On the second floor you will find a family room with a wet bar and an upgraded open kitchen with granite countertops, recess lighting, a breakfast nook and formal dining room.

All bedrooms are on the top floor are equipped with ceiling fans. The master bedroom comes with marble bath shower, double sink vanity and walk-in closet with organizers.

Also included, new carpet, hardwood floors, fresh custom paint, A/C, wood blinds throughout. Double car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Community amenities include pool, spas, clubhouse and tennis.



Showings by appointment with Liliana at (562) 987-3244.



Rent $2,900

Deposit $3,000



No Pets Allowed



