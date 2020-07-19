All apartments in Long Beach
4950 E. Atherton Street

4950 E Atherton St · No Longer Available
Location

4950 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with Attached Garage - This large condo located at The Fountains in the Traffic Circle Neighborhood comes with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. This home is a split level town home with vaulted ceilings. The formal living room opens to a private patio perfect for your barbecuing.
On the second floor you will find a family room with a wet bar and an upgraded open kitchen with granite countertops, recess lighting, a breakfast nook and formal dining room.
All bedrooms are on the top floor are equipped with ceiling fans. The master bedroom comes with marble bath shower, double sink vanity and walk-in closet with organizers.
Also included, new carpet, hardwood floors, fresh custom paint, A/C, wood blinds throughout. Double car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Community amenities include pool, spas, clubhouse and tennis.

Showings by appointment with Liliana at (562) 987-3244.

Rent $2,900
Deposit $3,000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4115394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 E. Atherton Street have any available units?
4950 E. Atherton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 E. Atherton Street have?
Some of 4950 E. Atherton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 E. Atherton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4950 E. Atherton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 E. Atherton Street pet-friendly?
No, 4950 E. Atherton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4950 E. Atherton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4950 E. Atherton Street offers parking.
Does 4950 E. Atherton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 E. Atherton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 E. Atherton Street have a pool?
Yes, 4950 E. Atherton Street has a pool.
Does 4950 E. Atherton Street have accessible units?
No, 4950 E. Atherton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 E. Atherton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 E. Atherton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
