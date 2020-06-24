All apartments in Long Beach
494 E 53RD ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

494 E 53RD ST

494 East 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

494 East 53rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Addams

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME... with detached flat - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a quite tree lined street in North Long Beach. The back bedroom is actually detached from the home and has it's own bathroom and a separate entrance. This would make a perfect Granny Flat or a nice place for an older child. The entire home has gone through an extensive remodel with new flooring throughout, fresh paint inside and out, new ceiling fans, new baseboard heaters, granite counter tops in a gorgeous chefs kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups in the service porch off the kitchen ... no stone has been left unturned. This home is close to good schools and good shopping. There is plenty of parking... 3 cars or more. This won't last long . . . please call to schedule an appointment to view it today.

(RLNE4767175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 E 53RD ST have any available units?
494 E 53RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 494 E 53RD ST have?
Some of 494 E 53RD ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 E 53RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
494 E 53RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 E 53RD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 494 E 53RD ST is pet friendly.
Does 494 E 53RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 494 E 53RD ST offers parking.
Does 494 E 53RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 494 E 53RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 E 53RD ST have a pool?
No, 494 E 53RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 494 E 53RD ST have accessible units?
No, 494 E 53RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 494 E 53RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 494 E 53RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
