494 E 53RD ST

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME... with detached flat - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a quite tree lined street in North Long Beach. The back bedroom is actually detached from the home and has it's own bathroom and a separate entrance. This would make a perfect Granny Flat or a nice place for an older child. The entire home has gone through an extensive remodel with new flooring throughout, fresh paint inside and out, new ceiling fans, new baseboard heaters, granite counter tops in a gorgeous chefs kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups in the service porch off the kitchen ... no stone has been left unturned. This home is close to good schools and good shopping. There is plenty of parking... 3 cars or more. This won't last long . . . please call to schedule an appointment to view it today.



(RLNE4767175)