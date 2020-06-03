4935 E. Colorado Street

Amenities

Belmont Heights Beauty - Property Id: 176791



1st Month rent 50% off!



This gorgeous 4 bedroom duplex has been completely remodeled and ready for you to move in! It is a short walk to great shops and restaurants in Belmont Shore (2nd Street). This home is also perfect for families with school aged children as it's walking distance from Lowell Elementary School, Rogers Middle School and Wilson High School.



This home has...

- New floors and carpet throughout (including sub-floor on 2nd story)

- New textured ceilings (no more popcorn)

- New paint and textured walls throughout

- New plumbing throughout

- New electrical throughout

- 6 New ceiling fans

- All new bathrooms (sinks, toilets, vanities, shower / tub stalls)

- New oven

- New stove

- New dishwasher

- New kitchen counter tops

- New windows and sliding glass doors throughout

- New paint on balcony and kitchen steps

- New blinds throughout

- New lighting

- New trim

- New, new, new!!!

- Off street parking

- Two (2) car garage



It's a must see!!!

No Pets Allowed



