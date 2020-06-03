All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4935 E. Colorado Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4935 E. Colorado Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

4935 E. Colorado Street

4935 Colorado Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4935 Colorado Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Belmont Heights Beauty - Property Id: 176791

1st Month rent 50% off!

This gorgeous 4 bedroom duplex has been completely remodeled and ready for you to move in! It is a short walk to great shops and restaurants in Belmont Shore (2nd Street). This home is also perfect for families with school aged children as it's walking distance from Lowell Elementary School, Rogers Middle School and Wilson High School.

This home has...
- New floors and carpet throughout (including sub-floor on 2nd story)
- New textured ceilings (no more popcorn)
- New paint and textured walls throughout
- New plumbing throughout
- New electrical throughout
- 6 New ceiling fans
- All new bathrooms (sinks, toilets, vanities, shower / tub stalls)
- New oven
- New stove
- New dishwasher
- New kitchen counter tops
- New windows and sliding glass doors throughout
- New paint on balcony and kitchen steps
- New blinds throughout
- New lighting
- New trim
- New, new, new!!!
- Off street parking
- Two (2) car garage

It's a must see!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176791
Property Id 176791

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5443728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 E. Colorado Street have any available units?
4935 E. Colorado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 E. Colorado Street have?
Some of 4935 E. Colorado Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 E. Colorado Street currently offering any rent specials?
4935 E. Colorado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 E. Colorado Street pet-friendly?
No, 4935 E. Colorado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4935 E. Colorado Street offer parking?
Yes, 4935 E. Colorado Street offers parking.
Does 4935 E. Colorado Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4935 E. Colorado Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 E. Colorado Street have a pool?
No, 4935 E. Colorado Street does not have a pool.
Does 4935 E. Colorado Street have accessible units?
No, 4935 E. Colorado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 E. Colorado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4935 E. Colorado Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine