4806 GAVIOTA AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH... COMPLETELY REMODELED IN BIXBY KNOLLS - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely remodeled, it has all new flooring, a brand new kitchen that includes new quartz counter-tops and appliances that have yet to be used. There is ample parking for 3 or 4 cars. Currently there is a washer/dryer in the garage but off the kitchen we built a space for a stackable washer/dryer. There is a very large living room and off the living room is a hallway leading to the 4 bedrooms, 3 of which have spacious walk-in closets for plenty of storage. This home sits in a quite well established neighborhood of Bixby Knolls. While the interior of this home is complete, the exterior is still a bit of a work in progress. Exterior paint should be finished this week, once that is done the outside will look as good as the inside. Now all this place needs is YOU and your positive energy! Reach out today to schedule a viewing . . . this could be the one you've been waiting for.



Application fee $45 per adult



Deposit $3,425



Rent $3,425/mo plus a service fee of $25/mo



(RLNE5842178)