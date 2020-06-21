All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4806 GAVIOTA AVE

4806 Gaviota Avenue · (562) 362-4165
Location

4806 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4806 GAVIOTA AVE · Avail. now

$3,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1585 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH... COMPLETELY REMODELED IN BIXBY KNOLLS - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely remodeled, it has all new flooring, a brand new kitchen that includes new quartz counter-tops and appliances that have yet to be used. There is ample parking for 3 or 4 cars. Currently there is a washer/dryer in the garage but off the kitchen we built a space for a stackable washer/dryer. There is a very large living room and off the living room is a hallway leading to the 4 bedrooms, 3 of which have spacious walk-in closets for plenty of storage. This home sits in a quite well established neighborhood of Bixby Knolls. While the interior of this home is complete, the exterior is still a bit of a work in progress. Exterior paint should be finished this week, once that is done the outside will look as good as the inside. Now all this place needs is YOU and your positive energy! Reach out today to schedule a viewing . . . this could be the one you've been waiting for.

Application fee $45 per adult

Deposit $3,425

Rent $3,425/mo plus a service fee of $25/mo

(RLNE5842178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4806 GAVIOTA AVE have any available units?
4806 GAVIOTA AVE has a unit available for $3,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4806 GAVIOTA AVE have?
Some of 4806 GAVIOTA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4806 GAVIOTA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4806 GAVIOTA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 GAVIOTA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4806 GAVIOTA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4806 GAVIOTA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4806 GAVIOTA AVE does offer parking.
Does 4806 GAVIOTA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4806 GAVIOTA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 GAVIOTA AVE have a pool?
No, 4806 GAVIOTA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4806 GAVIOTA AVE have accessible units?
No, 4806 GAVIOTA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 GAVIOTA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4806 GAVIOTA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
