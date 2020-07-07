4707-4711 Clark Ave

Amenities
Clarkside Apartments - Property Id: 274507
Comfortable 1-bedroom apartment near Long Beach City College, Lakewood Mall, Costco, Long Beach Airport.
Open space with patio. Convenient access to public transportation and services.
Totally refreshed and sparking clean. Includes Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, air conditioning, refrigerator, mini blinds, easy parking, laundry on site. Enclosed garage with automatic door opener available upon request at additional cost.
No Pets. No smoking community.
No Section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274507
(RLNE5760490)