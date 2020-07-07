All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

4707-4711 Clark Ave

4707 Clark Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Clark Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808
Lakewood Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clarkside Apartments - Property Id: 274507

Comfortable 1-bedroom apartment near Long Beach City College, Lakewood Mall, Costco, Long Beach Airport.

Open space with patio. Convenient access to public transportation and services.

Totally refreshed and sparking clean. Includes Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, air conditioning, refrigerator, mini blinds, easy parking, laundry on site. Enclosed garage with automatic door opener available upon request at additional cost.

No Pets. No smoking community.

No Section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274507
Property Id 274507

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5760490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707-4711 Clark Ave have any available units?
4707-4711 Clark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707-4711 Clark Ave have?
Some of 4707-4711 Clark Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707-4711 Clark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4707-4711 Clark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707-4711 Clark Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4707-4711 Clark Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4707-4711 Clark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4707-4711 Clark Ave offers parking.
Does 4707-4711 Clark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707-4711 Clark Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707-4711 Clark Ave have a pool?
No, 4707-4711 Clark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4707-4711 Clark Ave have accessible units?
No, 4707-4711 Clark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4707-4711 Clark Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707-4711 Clark Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

