Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

460 Golden Ave.Unit 315

460 Golden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

460 Golden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 - Property Id: 196517

Must See!!! Two-bedroom two-bathroom apartment located within walking distance to downtown Long Beach, with breathtaking park and sunset view from the balconies of living room and bedrooms. Gated community with elevator access, and two convenient assigned parking spots. Walking distance to bus stops, shops, schools and the Community Recreation Center Walking distance to Ocean BLVD, 5 Minutes to WTC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196517
Property Id 196517

(RLNE5457614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 have any available units?
460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 have?
Some of 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 currently offering any rent specials?
460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 is pet friendly.
Does 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 offer parking?
Yes, 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 offers parking.
Does 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 have a pool?
No, 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 does not have a pool.
Does 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 have accessible units?
No, 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 does not have units with dishwashers.

