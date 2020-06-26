Amenities
460 Golden Ave.Unit 315 - Property Id: 196517
Must See!!! Two-bedroom two-bathroom apartment located within walking distance to downtown Long Beach, with breathtaking park and sunset view from the balconies of living room and bedrooms. Gated community with elevator access, and two convenient assigned parking spots. Walking distance to bus stops, shops, schools and the Community Recreation Center Walking distance to Ocean BLVD, 5 Minutes to WTC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196517
Property Id 196517
(RLNE5457614)