455 EAST OCEAN BLVD #1010

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room parking bbq/grill media room

Spacious Studio at the Cooper Arms in the East Village District - High-Floor, Beautiful City-View Studio in the designated Historical Cooper Arms Building. French doors open to balcony and ocean breeze. Enjoy an Open Layout, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fan, Natural Light, Hardwood Floors, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, and Stainless-Steel Refrigerator.



To view this home it is only viewed through key check out between the hours of 8AM-3:30PM M-F and Saturdays 9AM- 3:30PM from our office at 248 Redondo Ave.



Conveniently located within a few blocks of the Beach, Pine Avenue's nightlife and restaurants, the Terrace Theatre, Convention Center, Metro Blue Line Transit to Los Angeles, and Rainbow Harbor. HOA Amenities include a stunning top floor Solarium/Game room, secured entrance and on-site management, landscaped courtyard with barbecues and the gorgeous Grand Salon on the main level. Community laundry located in the building and secure parking is available for rent across the street at the 555 Restaurant or the Chase Bank Building next door.



12 Month lease

650+ Fico

NO pets

$200 HOA Move in/Move out Fee to be received with Security Deposit



