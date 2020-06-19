All apartments in Long Beach
455 EAST OCEAN BLVD #1010

455 E Ocean Blvd · (562) 439-2147
Location

455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 455 EAST OCEAN BLVD #1010 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Spacious Studio at the Cooper Arms in the East Village District - High-Floor, Beautiful City-View Studio in the designated Historical Cooper Arms Building. French doors open to balcony and ocean breeze. Enjoy an Open Layout, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fan, Natural Light, Hardwood Floors, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, and Stainless-Steel Refrigerator.

To view this home it is only viewed through key check out between the hours of 8AM-3:30PM M-F and Saturdays 9AM- 3:30PM from our office at 248 Redondo Ave.

Conveniently located within a few blocks of the Beach, Pine Avenue's nightlife and restaurants, the Terrace Theatre, Convention Center, Metro Blue Line Transit to Los Angeles, and Rainbow Harbor. HOA Amenities include a stunning top floor Solarium/Game room, secured entrance and on-site management, landscaped courtyard with barbecues and the gorgeous Grand Salon on the main level. Community laundry located in the building and secure parking is available for rent across the street at the 555 Restaurant or the Chase Bank Building next door.

12 Month lease
650+ Fico
NO pets
$200 HOA Move in/Move out Fee to be received with Security Deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

