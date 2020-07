Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

NEW PLANK FLOORS!



Includes shared garage parking.



Apply and see other units at www.abetterproperty.com.



Call 562-498-0159 if you have any questions.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.