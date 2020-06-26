4500 E 15th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property being shown: Friday 6:30pm Sharp

Call: Kenny 562-477-1489

Only A .D.A . Companion / Service pets will be accepted. Must provide documentation. Duplex Property. Front unit of duplex. 2

bedrooms, 1 bath. Tile Floors throughout, new paint, and vertical blinds. Window AC unit in front bedroom. Wall gas heater. Laundry hookups in kitchen. Gas dryer hookup. Security Screen doors. Laminated Counters tops in kitchen, gas stove provided. Owner pays water. Tenant pays all other utilities Street parking only. Shared back yard with front unit.