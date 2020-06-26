All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

4500 E 15th Street

4500 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4500 East 15th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property being shown: Friday 6:30pm Sharp
Call: Kenny 562-477-1489
Only A .D.A . Companion / Service pets will be accepted. Must provide documentation. Duplex Property. Front unit of duplex. 2
bedrooms, 1 bath. Tile Floors throughout, new paint, and vertical blinds. Window AC unit in front bedroom. Wall gas heater. Laundry hookups in kitchen. Gas dryer hookup. Security Screen doors. Laminated Counters tops in kitchen, gas stove provided. Owner pays water. Tenant pays all other utilities Street parking only. Shared back yard with front unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 E 15th Street have any available units?
4500 E 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 E 15th Street have?
Some of 4500 E 15th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 E 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4500 E 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 E 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 E 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4500 E 15th Street offer parking?
No, 4500 E 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4500 E 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 E 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 E 15th Street have a pool?
No, 4500 E 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4500 E 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 4500 E 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 E 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 E 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
