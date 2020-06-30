All apartments in Long Beach
4324 Gundry Ave.

4324 Gundry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Gundry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
" This fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath house in City of Long Beach" - Welcome home to this fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the beautiful City of Long Beach. This bright and airy home boasts an open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 and 3/4 bathrooms, making up over 1300 square feet of living space. Features include a wonderfully remodeled kitchen with updated cabinetry, granite countertops, custom backsplash, stainless steel sink, and stainless steel cooktop. Living space includes refinished fireplace with beautiful crown mantle, original hardwood flooring throughout, and custom two-tone paint throughout. You'll love the outdoor features that this homes has to offer, including the beautifully landscaped, water-saving yard with beautiful California native plants, and a stone path leading to the private driveway. Also included is a large, detached 2 car garage and large open backyard.

This beautiful home is perfectly nestled in the heart of Bixby Knolls and close to parks, schools and local shopping, including the Bixby Knolls Shopping District and the Lakewood Center Mall. Text Nicole at 562-881-8409 for Showings.

(RLNE4372820)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Gundry Ave. have any available units?
4324 Gundry Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Gundry Ave. have?
Some of 4324 Gundry Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Gundry Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Gundry Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Gundry Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Gundry Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Gundry Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Gundry Ave. offers parking.
Does 4324 Gundry Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Gundry Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Gundry Ave. have a pool?
No, 4324 Gundry Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Gundry Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4324 Gundry Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Gundry Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 Gundry Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

