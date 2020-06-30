4324 Gundry Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

" This fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath house in City of Long Beach" - Welcome home to this fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the beautiful City of Long Beach. This bright and airy home boasts an open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 and 3/4 bathrooms, making up over 1300 square feet of living space. Features include a wonderfully remodeled kitchen with updated cabinetry, granite countertops, custom backsplash, stainless steel sink, and stainless steel cooktop. Living space includes refinished fireplace with beautiful crown mantle, original hardwood flooring throughout, and custom two-tone paint throughout. You'll love the outdoor features that this homes has to offer, including the beautifully landscaped, water-saving yard with beautiful California native plants, and a stone path leading to the private driveway. Also included is a large, detached 2 car garage and large open backyard.



This beautiful home is perfectly nestled in the heart of Bixby Knolls and close to parks, schools and local shopping, including the Bixby Knolls Shopping District and the Lakewood Center Mall. Text Nicole at 562-881-8409 for Showings.



(RLNE4372820)