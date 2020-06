4254 MASSACHUSETTS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

MODERN COMFORT NESTED IN THE HEART OF BELMONT HEIGHTS - ***** ONE TIME RENTAL ****

MOVE IN TO YOUR NEW HOME!

ENJOY COMFORTABLE LIVING IN THIS UPPER COMPLETELY REMODELED SPACIOUS OPENED FLOOR PLAN CHARMER. OFFERING: THREE BEDROOMS/2 FULL BATHS, CUSTOM PAINT THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS, OPEN STYLE KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BUTCHER BLOCK, LIVING ROOM FEATURES COZY FIREPLACE AND FRONT DECK, NEWER WINDOWS AND DOORS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER, SOFT-WATER, OVER SIZED MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH LARGE SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEADING TO A LARGE SEMI-COVERED ROOFTOP DECK, MASTER BATHROOM, LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE AND SHARED BACKYARD. PET FRIENDLY TO MID TO LARGE NON AGGRESSIVE BREED DOG WITH HIGHER DEPOSIT.



NEAR GREAT SCHOOLS, PARKS, BEACH, AND 2ND STREET ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING AND DINING. NO CO-SIGNERS, NON-SMOKING, 1 YEAR LEASE.



CONTACT CHARLOTTE WITH QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED BY APPOINTMENT AFTER VACANT ON 6/1/2020.



(RLNE1873916)