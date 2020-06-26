All apartments in Long Beach
424 Temple Ave
424 Temple Ave

424 Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Temple Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814-1251, United States Cat Friendly Dog Friendly Spacious 3/1 house, w/ parking, and a back yard, pets ok! Come enjoy this spacious 3 BD 1 BA beautiful house in Long Beach! This wonderful unit features wood flooring throughout, granite counter-tops and beautiful paint through out, and three nice size bedrooms. You can also enjoy the back yard that is great for getting a refreshing dose of private outdoor living. Appliances include a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. There is also a laundry Matt right next door. There is 1 parking space. Located just blocks from the beach, acclaimed schools including Cal State Long Beach and Wilson high school, and a convenient string of stores on nearby 4th St and the Pike for dining, shopping, and more!

(RLNE4905105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

