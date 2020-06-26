All apartments in Long Beach
422 Tremont Avenue
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:14 AM

422 Tremont Avenue

422 Tremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

422 Tremont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Belmont Heights near the Colorado Lagoon, Marina, and walking distance to the restaurants and shops on 2nd street/Belmont Shore. Enjoy the beach breeze on your own private Patio. This back house has a garage parking space with entry to your home. Washer and dryer. Nice kitchen layout with lots of cabinets. A full closet in each bedroom with an additional hallway cabinet. Beautiful brand new floors, lots of windows to bring in plenty of sunshine. Added storage space available for those with outdoor equipment. Located nearby Fremont Elementary, Rodgers Middle School, and Wilson High School. Background and credit check must be completed with the rental application. Income must be 3x monthly rent. No criminal history or prior rental evictions. Dog friendly with pet deposit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Tremont Avenue have any available units?
422 Tremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Tremont Avenue have?
Some of 422 Tremont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Tremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
422 Tremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Tremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Tremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 422 Tremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 422 Tremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 422 Tremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Tremont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Tremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 422 Tremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 422 Tremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 422 Tremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Tremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Tremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
