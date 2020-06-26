422 Tremont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Belmont Heights near the Colorado Lagoon, Marina, and walking distance to the restaurants and shops on 2nd street/Belmont Shore. Enjoy the beach breeze on your own private Patio. This back house has a garage parking space with entry to your home. Washer and dryer. Nice kitchen layout with lots of cabinets. A full closet in each bedroom with an additional hallway cabinet. Beautiful brand new floors, lots of windows to bring in plenty of sunshine. Added storage space available for those with outdoor equipment. Located nearby Fremont Elementary, Rodgers Middle School, and Wilson High School. Background and credit check must be completed with the rental application. Income must be 3x monthly rent. No criminal history or prior rental evictions. Dog friendly with pet deposit!