4161 Hathaway Avenue

Located right by Traffic Circle Shopping. Tropical landscaping. Glistening pool/ for complex. Two assigned parking places in community gated garage. Elevator in building. Unit has two bedrooms with own full baths. Side-by-side washer and dryer in the hall. Unit has air conditioning and central heat. Kitchen is on the larger size, comes with appliances: stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher. Lots of counter space and cupboards. Laminated wood flooring throughout (except bathes) small private patio off front door. Storage area off patio.