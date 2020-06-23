All apartments in Long Beach
4161 Hathaway Avenue

4161 Hathaway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4161 Hathaway Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

Located right by Traffic Circle Shopping. Tropical landscaping. Glistening pool/ for complex. Two assigned parking places in community gated garage. Elevator in building. Unit has two bedrooms with own full baths. Side-by-side washer and dryer in the hall. Unit has air conditioning and central heat. Kitchen is on the larger size, comes with appliances: stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher. Lots of counter space and cupboards. Laminated wood flooring throughout (except bathes) small private patio off front door. Storage area off patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4161 Hathaway Avenue have any available units?
4161 Hathaway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4161 Hathaway Avenue have?
Some of 4161 Hathaway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4161 Hathaway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4161 Hathaway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 Hathaway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4161 Hathaway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4161 Hathaway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4161 Hathaway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4161 Hathaway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4161 Hathaway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 Hathaway Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4161 Hathaway Avenue has a pool.
Does 4161 Hathaway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4161 Hathaway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 Hathaway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 Hathaway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
