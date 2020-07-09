All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:20 AM

4020 East 5th Street

4020 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4020 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom / 2 bath home PLUS an adorable OFFICE/ART STUDIO and is located on tree lined street in Belmont Heights. Older home that has been updated with tons of character. Home shares a yard with the front unit. Hardwood floors throughout family room, dining room and kitchen., Hardwood floors, LAUNDRY IN UNIT Oven / range. Month to Month Lease

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 East 5th Street have any available units?
4020 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 East 5th Street have?
Some of 4020 East 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4020 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4020 East 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4020 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 4020 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4020 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 East 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 4020 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4020 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 4020 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

