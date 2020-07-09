4020 East 5th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom / 2 bath home PLUS an adorable OFFICE/ART STUDIO and is located on tree lined street in Belmont Heights. Older home that has been updated with tons of character. Home shares a yard with the front unit. Hardwood floors throughout family room, dining room and kitchen., Hardwood floors, LAUNDRY IN UNIT Oven / range. Month to Month Lease



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**