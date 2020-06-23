All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3930 E 1st St.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3930 E 1st St

3930 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3930 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
STUNNING 2 BEDROOM ON THE OCEAN - **MOVE IN SPECIAL**

Stunning apartment located at 1st and Termino. Right across the street from the ocean, shops, restaurants and more. This is the best neighborhood in Long Beach. Our 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit has wood flooring, two tone paint, large windows and a completely renovated kitchen and bathroom. The property has an upper deck common area with a view of the ocean, and a patio in the backyard. On-site laundry and includes a single car garage. THIS IS A MUST SEE!

To view this property call (866) 525-3656
Or email Jarrett@internationalcityPM.com

(RLNE4493206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 E 1st St have any available units?
3930 E 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 E 1st St have?
Some of 3930 E 1st St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 E 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
3930 E 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 E 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 E 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 3930 E 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 3930 E 1st St does offer parking.
Does 3930 E 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 E 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 E 1st St have a pool?
No, 3930 E 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 3930 E 1st St have accessible units?
No, 3930 E 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 E 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 E 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
