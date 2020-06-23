3930 E 1st St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

STUNNING 2 BEDROOM ON THE OCEAN - **MOVE IN SPECIAL**



Stunning apartment located at 1st and Termino. Right across the street from the ocean, shops, restaurants and more. This is the best neighborhood in Long Beach. Our 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit has wood flooring, two tone paint, large windows and a completely renovated kitchen and bathroom. The property has an upper deck common area with a view of the ocean, and a patio in the backyard. On-site laundry and includes a single car garage. THIS IS A MUST SEE!



To view this property call (866) 525-3656

Or email Jarrett@internationalcityPM.com



(RLNE4493206)