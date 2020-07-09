All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 5 2019 at 9:26 AM

3915 E 15th Street #A

3915 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3915 East 15th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled, bright & cheerful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a quiet neighborhood near Recreation Park and Traffic Circle. New vinyl plank flooring, new paint, and new window blinds. Nice size rooms with plenty of closet space. Freshly painted cabinets in the kitchen along with a new stove. Spacious living room with a wall AC unit and lots of natural light. This unit has a patio and a fenced in front yard/garden. Tandem parking spots, but there is plenty of street parking available right out front. Close to all the grocery stores, shops and restaurants near Traffic Circle and a short drive away from Recreation Park and Colorado Lagoon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 E 15th Street #A have any available units?
3915 E 15th Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 E 15th Street #A have?
Some of 3915 E 15th Street #A's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 E 15th Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
3915 E 15th Street #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 E 15th Street #A pet-friendly?
No, 3915 E 15th Street #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3915 E 15th Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 3915 E 15th Street #A offers parking.
Does 3915 E 15th Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 E 15th Street #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 E 15th Street #A have a pool?
No, 3915 E 15th Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 3915 E 15th Street #A have accessible units?
No, 3915 E 15th Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 E 15th Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 E 15th Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.

