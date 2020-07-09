3915 E 15th Street #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled, bright & cheerful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a quiet neighborhood near Recreation Park and Traffic Circle. New vinyl plank flooring, new paint, and new window blinds. Nice size rooms with plenty of closet space. Freshly painted cabinets in the kitchen along with a new stove. Spacious living room with a wall AC unit and lots of natural light. This unit has a patio and a fenced in front yard/garden. Tandem parking spots, but there is plenty of street parking available right out front. Close to all the grocery stores, shops and restaurants near Traffic Circle and a short drive away from Recreation Park and Colorado Lagoon.