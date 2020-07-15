388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604.

Amenities

Downtown Long Beach - Aqua Tower - 1 Bed - 1 Bath - Storage Closet & Parking Space!! - We are proudly offering for rent this gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium in the Aqua Towers in Downtown Long Beach. The apartment is the larger 1 bedroom floor plan (approx. 750 square feet) with central heating and air conditioning, 2-tone paint, glass tile backplash, slate/marble/carpet flooring, granite countertops, all appliances included (refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer), marble shower surround, marble flooring, granite countertop kitchen island, ocean views, large balcony, community pool, gym, meeting rooms, 1 parking space, storage closet, and a 24-hour concierge. This building is one of the nicest condominium complexes in the entire area of Downtown Long Beach with tons of luxurious amenities. The condo also comes with free high speed internet, water, and hot water bill paid by the association/owner. The occupant is only responsible for the electrical bill. The condo also has gorgeous views of the ocean, and is perfectly located for the annual Long Beach Grand Prix. Watch the race from you home. This apartment does require renters insurance.



No Pets Allowed



