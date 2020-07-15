All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like
388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604.
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604

388 E Ocean Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

388 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Downtown Long Beach - Aqua Tower - 1 Bed - 1 Bath - Storage Closet & Parking Space!! - We are proudly offering for rent this gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium in the Aqua Towers in Downtown Long Beach. The apartment is the larger 1 bedroom floor plan (approx. 750 square feet) with central heating and air conditioning, 2-tone paint, glass tile backplash, slate/marble/carpet flooring, granite countertops, all appliances included (refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer), marble shower surround, marble flooring, granite countertop kitchen island, ocean views, large balcony, community pool, gym, meeting rooms, 1 parking space, storage closet, and a 24-hour concierge. This building is one of the nicest condominium complexes in the entire area of Downtown Long Beach with tons of luxurious amenities. The condo also comes with free high speed internet, water, and hot water bill paid by the association/owner. The occupant is only responsible for the electrical bill. The condo also has gorgeous views of the ocean, and is perfectly located for the annual Long Beach Grand Prix. Watch the race from you home. This apartment does require renters insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3805392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 have any available units?
388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 have?
Some of 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 currently offering any rent specials?
388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 pet-friendly?
No, 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 offer parking?
Yes, 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 offers parking.
Does 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 have a pool?
Yes, 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 has a pool.
Does 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 have accessible units?
No, 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 does not have accessible units.
Does 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 388 E. OCEAN BLVD #1604 has units with dishwashers.

