3836 OLIVE AVE

Long Beach - Bixby Knolls - House - Wood Floors - Bonus Room - 2 Car Garage - We are proudly offering for rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the city of Long Beach. The house is located in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach near the 405 and 710 freeways. The house is approximately 2000 square feet with new paint, wood flooring, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, fireplace, new bathroom vanity in master bath, gorgeous built-in cabineting, new exterior paint, 2 car garage, laundry hookups and nice rear yard. The house also has a great bonus room in the rear of the house. The living room is very large with beautiful windows that face Olive Ave. Hurry this gorgeous home in a great area of Long Beach will not last long. The owner is requesting that the tenant maintain a renters insurance policy with a limit of $100,000 in place during the term of their tenancy.



No Cats Allowed



