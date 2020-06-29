All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

3836 OLIVE AVE

3836 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3836 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Long Beach - Bixby Knolls - House - Wood Floors - Bonus Room - 2 Car Garage - We are proudly offering for rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the city of Long Beach. The house is located in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach near the 405 and 710 freeways. The house is approximately 2000 square feet with new paint, wood flooring, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, fireplace, new bathroom vanity in master bath, gorgeous built-in cabineting, new exterior paint, 2 car garage, laundry hookups and nice rear yard. The house also has a great bonus room in the rear of the house. The living room is very large with beautiful windows that face Olive Ave. Hurry this gorgeous home in a great area of Long Beach will not last long. The owner is requesting that the tenant maintain a renters insurance policy with a limit of $100,000 in place during the term of their tenancy.

http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3836 OLIVE AVE have any available units?
3836 OLIVE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3836 OLIVE AVE have?
Some of 3836 OLIVE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3836 OLIVE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3836 OLIVE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3836 OLIVE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3836 OLIVE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3836 OLIVE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3836 OLIVE AVE offers parking.
Does 3836 OLIVE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3836 OLIVE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3836 OLIVE AVE have a pool?
No, 3836 OLIVE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3836 OLIVE AVE have accessible units?
No, 3836 OLIVE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3836 OLIVE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3836 OLIVE AVE has units with dishwashers.
