383 Bay Shore Avenue

TEXT PAULETTE, PK REAL ESTATE, 949-422-2341**SIT IN YOUR LIVING ROOM AND FEEL THE OCEAN BREEZES ALONG WITH A FULL VIEW OF ALAMITOS BAY** This Sea Isle Landing 1 bd/1ba Condo IS JUST LIKE VACATION LIVING!! Laminate Flooring Throughout the Living/Dining and Kitchen. Upgraded Kitchen w/White Cabinets & Granite Counters. Open floor plan from Kitchen to Living/Dining room. There is an Abundance of Counter Space w/Your Wrap Around Breakfast Bar!! An Oversized Bedroom w/2 Large Closets w/Built-in Closet Organizers. Large Bathroom is Upgraded w/Tub & Shower Combo. Hallway is lined with Cabinets for even Extra Storage. Recessed lighting & Ceiling fan in the Living room & Bedroom. Subterranean Gated Parking w/1 Assigned Parking Spot and Storage Cabinet above your space. Community Laundry is located in the Gated Subterranean Parking. Water and trash included. No smoking in building. Walk along the Bay to 2nd Street (Only 3 City Blocks). Here you can enjoy the Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment! MOTHERS PARK is across the street for even more enjoyments. MAGNIFICENT LOCATION!!