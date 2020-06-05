All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 383 Bay Shore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
383 Bay Shore Avenue
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

383 Bay Shore Avenue

383 Bay Shore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

383 Bay Shore Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
TEXT PAULETTE, PK REAL ESTATE, 949-422-2341**SIT IN YOUR LIVING ROOM AND FEEL THE OCEAN BREEZES ALONG WITH A FULL VIEW OF ALAMITOS BAY** This Sea Isle Landing 1 bd/1ba Condo IS JUST LIKE VACATION LIVING!! Laminate Flooring Throughout the Living/Dining and Kitchen. Upgraded Kitchen w/White Cabinets & Granite Counters. Open floor plan from Kitchen to Living/Dining room. There is an Abundance of Counter Space w/Your Wrap Around Breakfast Bar!! An Oversized Bedroom w/2 Large Closets w/Built-in Closet Organizers. Large Bathroom is Upgraded w/Tub & Shower Combo. Hallway is lined with Cabinets for even Extra Storage. Recessed lighting & Ceiling fan in the Living room & Bedroom. Subterranean Gated Parking w/1 Assigned Parking Spot and Storage Cabinet above your space. Community Laundry is located in the Gated Subterranean Parking. Water and trash included. No smoking in building. Walk along the Bay to 2nd Street (Only 3 City Blocks). Here you can enjoy the Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment! MOTHERS PARK is across the street for even more enjoyments. MAGNIFICENT LOCATION!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Bay Shore Avenue have any available units?
383 Bay Shore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Bay Shore Avenue have?
Some of 383 Bay Shore Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Bay Shore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
383 Bay Shore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Bay Shore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 383 Bay Shore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 383 Bay Shore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 383 Bay Shore Avenue offers parking.
Does 383 Bay Shore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 Bay Shore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Bay Shore Avenue have a pool?
No, 383 Bay Shore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 383 Bay Shore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 383 Bay Shore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Bay Shore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 Bay Shore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine