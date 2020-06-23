All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3826 Chestnut Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3826 Chestnut Ave.
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

3826 Chestnut Ave.

3826 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3826 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Virginia Country Club Home! - This Lovely home sits perched on a large, 7000+ square foot lot in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Long Beach, Virginia Country Club! The exterior of the home has been recently painted and boasts newer windows, a covered patio (great for entertaining), a huge and very private rear yard, and a 2 car detached garage that is accessed from a rear alley, making for fully usable rear yard. The interior of the home boats beautiful wood laminate flooring, plush carpets and fresh paint, with a wonderful view of the neighbor hood from the large bay window in the main living room. The formal dining room connects to the spacious kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and microwave oven. There is also an attached service porch with added storage and a side by side washer & dryer. There are three bedrooms including an over-sized master suite that features and en-suite bath, dual wardrobe closets and a wonderful corner window that looks out onto the park-like rear yard. The two remaining bedrooms share a hallway bath with the third bedroom currently being used as a den.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4679719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Chestnut Ave. have any available units?
3826 Chestnut Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 Chestnut Ave. have?
Some of 3826 Chestnut Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 Chestnut Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Chestnut Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Chestnut Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 Chestnut Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3826 Chestnut Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3826 Chestnut Ave. offers parking.
Does 3826 Chestnut Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 Chestnut Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Chestnut Ave. have a pool?
No, 3826 Chestnut Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Chestnut Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3826 Chestnut Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Chestnut Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 Chestnut Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine