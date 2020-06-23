3826 Chestnut Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful Virginia Country Club Home! - This Lovely home sits perched on a large, 7000+ square foot lot in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Long Beach, Virginia Country Club! The exterior of the home has been recently painted and boasts newer windows, a covered patio (great for entertaining), a huge and very private rear yard, and a 2 car detached garage that is accessed from a rear alley, making for fully usable rear yard. The interior of the home boats beautiful wood laminate flooring, plush carpets and fresh paint, with a wonderful view of the neighbor hood from the large bay window in the main living room. The formal dining room connects to the spacious kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and microwave oven. There is also an attached service porch with added storage and a side by side washer & dryer. There are three bedrooms including an over-sized master suite that features and en-suite bath, dual wardrobe closets and a wonderful corner window that looks out onto the park-like rear yard. The two remaining bedrooms share a hallway bath with the third bedroom currently being used as a den.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



