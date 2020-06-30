All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
374 Carroll Park East #1
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

374 Carroll Park East #1

374 Carroll Park E · No Longer Available
Location

374 Carroll Park E, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Pristine Condo in Historic Carroll Park - Located close to Retro Row in Historic Carroll Park, this beautiful ground floor condo has a very light, bright, and airy feel. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, this unit boasts approximately 1000 square feet of living space. There are newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The remodeled kitchen includes wood counters, classic subway tile back splash, appliances such as refrigerator, stove, oven and microwave, plus an adjacent dining area. Both bedrooms come with a ton of closet space and lots of light. The bathroom has newer floor tile, a separate bathtub and shower plus good storage area. There is a private laundry room including washer and dryer. There is also a private fenced patio. This unit overlooks a smaller park greenbelt area.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 374 Carroll Park East #1, Long Beach, CA 90803
Call for a private viewing appointment today - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5602873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Carroll Park East #1 have any available units?
374 Carroll Park East #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 Carroll Park East #1 have?
Some of 374 Carroll Park East #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Carroll Park East #1 currently offering any rent specials?
374 Carroll Park East #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Carroll Park East #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 Carroll Park East #1 is pet friendly.
Does 374 Carroll Park East #1 offer parking?
No, 374 Carroll Park East #1 does not offer parking.
Does 374 Carroll Park East #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 374 Carroll Park East #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Carroll Park East #1 have a pool?
No, 374 Carroll Park East #1 does not have a pool.
Does 374 Carroll Park East #1 have accessible units?
No, 374 Carroll Park East #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Carroll Park East #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Carroll Park East #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

