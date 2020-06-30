Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Pristine Condo in Historic Carroll Park - Located close to Retro Row in Historic Carroll Park, this beautiful ground floor condo has a very light, bright, and airy feel. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, this unit boasts approximately 1000 square feet of living space. There are newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The remodeled kitchen includes wood counters, classic subway tile back splash, appliances such as refrigerator, stove, oven and microwave, plus an adjacent dining area. Both bedrooms come with a ton of closet space and lots of light. The bathroom has newer floor tile, a separate bathtub and shower plus good storage area. There is a private laundry room including washer and dryer. There is also a private fenced patio. This unit overlooks a smaller park greenbelt area.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 374 Carroll Park East #1, Long Beach, CA 90803

Call for a private viewing appointment today - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE5602873)