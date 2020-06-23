372 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very charming 1 bedroom cottage, bungalow-style, duplex. Located in a prime Bluff Heights location and has been completely upgraded throughout to feature a fresh designer paint scheme, hardwood flooring in the main living areas, hallway and bedroom, and beautiful tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. The living area opens to the renovated kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and granite counter tops. Unit also has upgraded ceiling fans, and the apartment has been fitted with dual-glazed insulated windows. Ideally located within walking distance to local shops, cafes, and beach. Located near Redondo Ave. and 3rd St.



***ON OR AFTER the availability date, keys will be available for check out from our office to view this unit: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Be sure to bring your ID, as well as a $20 cash key deposit. ***



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

• Credit score must be no less than 600

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE# 01251870



Rental Terms: Rent: $1795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.