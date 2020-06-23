All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

372 Coronado Avenue

372 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

372 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very charming 1 bedroom cottage, bungalow-style, duplex. Located in a prime Bluff Heights location and has been completely upgraded throughout to feature a fresh designer paint scheme, hardwood flooring in the main living areas, hallway and bedroom, and beautiful tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. The living area opens to the renovated kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and granite counter tops. Unit also has upgraded ceiling fans, and the apartment has been fitted with dual-glazed insulated windows. Ideally located within walking distance to local shops, cafes, and beach. Located near Redondo Ave. and 3rd St.

***ON OR AFTER the availability date, keys will be available for check out from our office to view this unit: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Be sure to bring your ID, as well as a $20 cash key deposit. ***

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE# 01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $1795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
372 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 372 Coronado Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
372 Coronado Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 372 Coronado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 372 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
No, 372 Coronado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 372 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 Coronado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 372 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 372 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 372 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 Coronado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
