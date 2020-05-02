All apartments in Long Beach
3707 Country Club Dr. #09
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

3707 Country Club Dr. #09

3707 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
3707 Country Club Dr. #09 Available 07/15/19 Virginia Country Club Luxury Condo with 2-Car Garage! - This beautiful luxury condo was originally a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit that was remodeled to have a den/study with fireplace located off the main living room. A bright paint scheme, large mirrors and an open floor plan create a flowing and inviting mood throughout the entire unit. The large living room features a bar area, a formal dining area and an efficient modern kitchen equipped with new appliances and recessed lighting. The long hallway boasts ample storage and closet space and a large laundry room with even more storage. Both bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has a nook and an attached private bathroom. The community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, spa, clubhouse and lovely winding walkways. Located near Bixby Rd. and Country Club Dr.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE2305029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 have any available units?
3707 Country Club Dr. #09 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 have?
Some of 3707 Country Club Dr. #09's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Country Club Dr. #09 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 is pet friendly.
Does 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 offers parking.
Does 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 have a pool?
Yes, 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 has a pool.
Does 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 have accessible units?
No, 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 Country Club Dr. #09 has units with dishwashers.
