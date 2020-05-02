Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3707 Country Club Dr. #09 Available 07/15/19 Virginia Country Club Luxury Condo with 2-Car Garage! - This beautiful luxury condo was originally a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit that was remodeled to have a den/study with fireplace located off the main living room. A bright paint scheme, large mirrors and an open floor plan create a flowing and inviting mood throughout the entire unit. The large living room features a bar area, a formal dining area and an efficient modern kitchen equipped with new appliances and recessed lighting. The long hallway boasts ample storage and closet space and a large laundry room with even more storage. Both bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has a nook and an attached private bathroom. The community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, spa, clubhouse and lovely winding walkways. Located near Bixby Rd. and Country Club Dr.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



