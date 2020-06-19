3642 Clark Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You are HOME!! This spacious HOUSE is waiting for you. A corner lot off Clark and Carita, this home welcomes you in with lustrous hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. If you need to spread out, you have a large family room, open to the kitchen where you can hang out or entertain guests. The kitchen offers an eat-in area, tiled flooring, granite counters, tons of crisp-white cabinets, plus the gas burning stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Room for all among one of the 3 bedrooms. The bathroom has been upgraded with vanity and glass-enclosed tub/shower stall. When it's time to play or bar-b-que, you have your private back yard. The home also offers the creature comforts of inside laundry hook-ups, forced-air heat and central a/c. Lastly, a 2-car garage, plus room to park on the apron. This home is well located just south of Heartwell Park for golf, near Long Beach airport, Verterans Stadium, Lakewood Center Shopping, and Fwys. It's all right here.