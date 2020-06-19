All apartments in Long Beach
3642 Clark Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

3642 Clark Avenue

3642 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3642 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You are HOME!! This spacious HOUSE is waiting for you. A corner lot off Clark and Carita, this home welcomes you in with lustrous hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. If you need to spread out, you have a large family room, open to the kitchen where you can hang out or entertain guests. The kitchen offers an eat-in area, tiled flooring, granite counters, tons of crisp-white cabinets, plus the gas burning stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Room for all among one of the 3 bedrooms. The bathroom has been upgraded with vanity and glass-enclosed tub/shower stall. When it's time to play or bar-b-que, you have your private back yard. The home also offers the creature comforts of inside laundry hook-ups, forced-air heat and central a/c. Lastly, a 2-car garage, plus room to park on the apron. This home is well located just south of Heartwell Park for golf, near Long Beach airport, Verterans Stadium, Lakewood Center Shopping, and Fwys. It's all right here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 Clark Avenue have any available units?
3642 Clark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3642 Clark Avenue have?
Some of 3642 Clark Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3642 Clark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3642 Clark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3642 Clark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3642 Clark Avenue offers parking.
Does 3642 Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3642 Clark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 Clark Avenue have a pool?
No, 3642 Clark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3642 Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3642 Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3642 Clark Avenue has units with dishwashers.
