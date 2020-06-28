All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
364 Coronado Avenue
364 Coronado Avenue

364 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

364 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home located in Long Beach with Long Driveway - This home features brand new lush carpet through out with plenty of windows allowing for generous amounts of natural lighting. The long living room doubles as a dining room space and provides built in shelving with side entrance. The first room has multiple entry ways to allow for easy access to the kitchen, living/dining, or exterior of the home. The other two bedrooms are a great size and have walk in closets with built in shelves. The kitchen has been upgraded to feature fresh paint, new laminate flooring, new quartz countertops, and new stove. Adjacent to the kitchen is the laundry room with a supplied stackable washer/dryer. The bathroom is large in space and has a tub/shower and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Don't struggle for parking as this home also comes with a long driveway. Come tour this unit before it's gone.

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1921
Utilities Included: Water and Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: Driveway
Flooring: Carpet and Laminate
Yard: Front Yard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Meet in front of the property.

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5571842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
364 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 364 Coronado Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
364 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 364 Coronado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 364 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 364 Coronado Avenue offers parking.
Does 364 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 Coronado Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 364 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 364 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 364 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 Coronado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
