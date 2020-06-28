364 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home located in Long Beach with Long Driveway - This home features brand new lush carpet through out with plenty of windows allowing for generous amounts of natural lighting. The long living room doubles as a dining room space and provides built in shelving with side entrance. The first room has multiple entry ways to allow for easy access to the kitchen, living/dining, or exterior of the home. The other two bedrooms are a great size and have walk in closets with built in shelves. The kitchen has been upgraded to feature fresh paint, new laminate flooring, new quartz countertops, and new stove. Adjacent to the kitchen is the laundry room with a supplied stackable washer/dryer. The bathroom is large in space and has a tub/shower and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Don't struggle for parking as this home also comes with a long driveway. Come tour this unit before it's gone.



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1921

Utilities Included: Water and Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove

Garage / Parking: Driveway

Flooring: Carpet and Laminate

Yard: Front Yard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

Showing Instructions: Meet in front of the property.



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No

Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.



No Pets Allowed



