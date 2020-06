Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage ceiling fan bike storage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Live 2 blocks from the sand in Belmont Heights. Walk to Belmont Shore! Rare FRONT UNIT / ground level with a private one car garage w/ remote. 2 bedrooms. Very quiet unit in a small 10 unit complex. Walk directly up to your front door or enter thru the back door which opens to green garden setting. Vintage charm with modern convenience. Freshly painted and move in ready. New 2 inch faux mini blinds. Double pane vinyl windows. Ceiling Fans throughout. Floor furnace. Charming unit with direct walk up access in a mid century, very well maintained building. Private one car garage! Berber carpets, Granite counter tops. Comes with Stove, refrigerator and additional table storage. Granite Breakfast bar. Coin-op washer dryer in community laundry room. Additional storage room available for bike storage. *Only A.D.A. Approved Companion / Service Pets accepted. Proper Documentation is required. HOA pet restrictions. Water & Trash paid for.