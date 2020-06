Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Allington Street. Here you will find an upgraded, 2 bedroom starter home in the city of Long Beach. This home features gray laminate floors, Soft closing kitchen cabinets & drawers. The center bar counter top is made from a beautiful Cambria Summer Hill Stone, which gives your guests that thought in their mind. .. " wow, that's really nice" Next we go to the backyard, Where you will find that there is enough space to do some pretty fun activities.



