Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

3607 Lemon Ave.

3607 Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3607 Lemon Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed / 3 Bath Home in Bixby Knolls Long Beach - This beautiful 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom house in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach is charming and wonderful. The house has so much character, it has sunroom, large living room and dining room, big backyard, and a stand alone garage that has been converted into a work area that is an amazing useful space. Please call with any questions or to schedule a time to see this beautiful home.

Please call 562-266-7329 or email brent@internationalcitypm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Lemon Ave. have any available units?
3607 Lemon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3607 Lemon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Lemon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Lemon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3607 Lemon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3607 Lemon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3607 Lemon Ave. offers parking.
Does 3607 Lemon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Lemon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Lemon Ave. have a pool?
No, 3607 Lemon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Lemon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3607 Lemon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Lemon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 Lemon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 Lemon Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3607 Lemon Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
