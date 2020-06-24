All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 36 W Zane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
36 W Zane Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

36 W Zane Street

36 Zane St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

36 Zane St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Sutter

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Charming Spanish-style home looking for a tenant! Renovated in May 2018, this lease comes with new oven/stove/dishwasher/washer/microwave and fridge, new granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Front patio includes a bistro table and chairs to enjoy your morning coffee. The long driveways fits three cars in addition to a detached 2-car garage. Backyard also includes a garden shed for extra storage. Monitored SimpliSafe security system included! This listing comes furnished with pots/pans, sofa, coffee table, and trundle twin beds. No master bedroom bed included, and the second bedroom is unfurnished to make your own. Washer included, but the dryer is not functioning at this time. Forced hot air furnace, no AC. A light colored roof and stucco keep the house cool in the summer. This particular street is not a through street so there is minimal car and foot traffic. Three adjacent nice neighbors are home all day and look after the home [by taking in trash bins for example]. Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 W Zane Street have any available units?
36 W Zane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 W Zane Street have?
Some of 36 W Zane Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 W Zane Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 W Zane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 W Zane Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 W Zane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 36 W Zane Street offer parking?
Yes, 36 W Zane Street offers parking.
Does 36 W Zane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 W Zane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 W Zane Street have a pool?
No, 36 W Zane Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 W Zane Street have accessible units?
No, 36 W Zane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 W Zane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 W Zane Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine