36 W Zane Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Charming Spanish-style home looking for a tenant! Renovated in May 2018, this lease comes with new oven/stove/dishwasher/washer/microwave and fridge, new granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Front patio includes a bistro table and chairs to enjoy your morning coffee. The long driveways fits three cars in addition to a detached 2-car garage. Backyard also includes a garden shed for extra storage. Monitored SimpliSafe security system included! This listing comes furnished with pots/pans, sofa, coffee table, and trundle twin beds. No master bedroom bed included, and the second bedroom is unfurnished to make your own. Washer included, but the dryer is not functioning at this time. Forced hot air furnace, no AC. A light colored roof and stucco keep the house cool in the summer. This particular street is not a through street so there is minimal car and foot traffic. Three adjacent nice neighbors are home all day and look after the home [by taking in trash bins for example]. Tenant pays utilities.